Officials alerting area residents of check scam

The Potter County Sheriff's Office is advising residents to be mindful when receiving suspicious material in the mail after a possible check scam was reported.

Officials say a man received a priority mail envelope containing a marketing survey with instructions for the recipient to conduct a customer survey at a local retail store.

The envelope also contained a cashiers check issued to the recipient in the amount of $1680.

The recipient was instructed to deposit the check into his bank account and forward $1300 through a money gram to an individual in El Paso.

Officials say the cashiers check was discovered to be fraudulent.

The sheriff's office says to never accept cashier or bank checks from someone you don't know. Banks will cash fraudulent checks and hold you responsible.

Officials say you should also never wire funds to an individual you do not know.