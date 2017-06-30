Local program aims to help patients maintain healthy lifestyle

The High Plains Food Bank and Heal the City have teamed up and created a Food to Health program.

The program aims to help their patients improve their lives through teaching their patients how to make better food choices and how to cook.

"We have a program that has been going on now for twelve weeks," said High Plains Food Bank Director of Philanthropy Maria Debrango Stickel. "It consists of nutrition information, hands on cooking demonstrations, and we also prescribe people healthy food to eat."

Stickel says the food bank is giving their patients the tools they need so that they can go home and prepare healthy meals for themselves and for their families.

Graduates of the program report a decrease in their glucose levels and more confidence in their nutritional choices.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.