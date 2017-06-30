Sunray animal shelter battles animal abandonment

Animal advocates from one area city are trying to tackle a growing problem of animal abandonment.

The animal shelter in Sunray is no stranger to taking in lost and abandoned animals, but this time of year the shelter tends to see more cases of dumped animals out on country roads.

"They try to dump them near a farm or a house out in the country thinking people who live in the house will take the dog in," volunteer Sue Goolsby said. "Most of those people have dogs of their own and a lot of those dogs won't take the dogs in if they even make it to the house."

Goolsby says animals abandoned near country homes or farms face many obstacles including weather, predators and starvation.

"We've had several dogs who have came in with malnutrition, and who have been out in the country for several days and weeks and it's sad," volunteer Leticia Borunda said. "We cry when they come in that situation, and we cry when they leave to rescues."

Bonnie and Clyde are the recent pups brought into the shelter. They were dumped 13 miles outside Sunray, and were lucky enough to be found, unlike their sibling who was ran over and later died.

"Brody the Great Dane was found out in the country, and the dog catcher called me and said, 'I am afraid to pick him up he is so malnourished,'" volunteer Lori Broxson said.

Once Brody got his health back he was sent to a Great Dane rescue in Fort Worth.

Currently volunteers from the shelter are working with the city to bring new ordinances to help battle this problem, but until then they hope people will think twice before abandoning animals out in the country.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.