AG, court upholds homicide convictions

A Clovis man who committed double homicide after a family cookout will remain in prison.

Attorney General Hector Balderas and the New Mexico Supreme affirmed the conviction for Enrique Deleon Friday, according to Balderas's office.

Deleon was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of Guadalupe Castaneda and Joe Valero while a 5-year-old girl was nearby car.

