Slight increase coming to Xcel customers, another pending

The Public Utility Commission has approved a surcharge bid from Xcel Energy, potentially offsetting additional costs created by moving electricity across increased distances.

The energy company says customers can expect an increase to their bill of about $2 per month for the average residential service, which is currently estimated around $112.

The charge is for transmission construction, according to PUC documents. The change takes effect immediately.

The increase may not be the only one impacting future bills. Xcel asked the PUC for an additional $1.50 surcharge per month on Friday to pay higher natural gas prices.

