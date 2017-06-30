Slight increase coming to Xcel customers, another pending

Residents will soon see a big change on two major Amarillo streets.
Weather Outlook for Friday, June 30
The 10th Annual Coffee Memorial Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive kicks-off today.
Since Amarillo's 4th of July celebration will be downtown this year instead of at John Stiff Park, first responders are taking extra precautions to make sure you're staying safe while having fun.
Farmers Markets are once again making their way back to the Panhandle.
