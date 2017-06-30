Downtown traffic opening up

Residents will soon see a change on two major Amarillo streets.

The city has completed turning 7th and 8th Avenues to two-way traffic between Buchanan and FIllmore Streets.

The changes were approved by city council to help the traffic flow in the area of the new parking garage and Xcel Energy building.

Residents driving in the area are asked to be mindful of the changes and obey all traffic signals and signs.

