Friday's Weather: Temperatures in the 80s, strong storms possible later this evening

Weather Outlook for Friday, June 30

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

A cold front is bringing in cooler air today dropping temps a few degrees below normal into the 80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

A few strong possibly severe storms may be possible later this evening overnight into Saturday morning.

Large hail, gusty winds and heavy rain will be the primary threats.

Temps will remain in the 80s in Saturday and storms may be possible late in the day once again.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Monday as we warm back into the 90s. \

Temps will be back into the 90s next week with a few storms possible on the 4th of July.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.