Safety precautions for Amarillo's downtown 4th of July events

Since Amarillo's 4th of July celebration will be downtown this year instead of at John Stiff Park, first responders are taking extra precautions to make sure you're staying safe while having fun.
Since Amarillo's 4th of July celebration will be downtown this year instead of at John Stiff Park, first responders are taking extra precautions to make sure you're staying safe while having fun.
Amarillo's Public Health Department is taking action to educate folks in our area about HIV.
Amarillo's Public Health Department is taking action to educate folks in our area about HIV.
Farmers Markets are once again making their way back to the Panhandle.
Farmers Markets are once again making their way back to the Panhandle.
Amarillo police are investigating after a car collided with a pedestrian this afternoon.
Amarillo police are investigating after a car collided with a pedestrian this afternoon.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Game Wardens are teaming up to increase traffic enforcement to prevent drunk driving and boating this holiday weekend.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Game Wardens are teaming up to increase traffic enforcement to prevent drunk driving and boating this holiday weekend.