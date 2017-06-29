Area producers gear up for farmers market

Amarillo's Public Health Department is taking action to educate folks in our area about HIV.
Farmers Markets are once again making their way back to the Panhandle.
Canyon ISD said it needs a new high school, and will be asking taxpayers to make that decision.
Amarillo police are investigating after a car collided with a pedestrian this afternoon.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Game Wardens are teaming up to increase traffic enforcement to prevent drunk driving and boating this holiday weekend.
