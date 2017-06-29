Area producers gear up for farmers market

Farmers Markets are once again making their way back to the Panhandle.

Area farmers and producers from across the Panhandle have been working non stop for weeks as they prepare for opening weekend.

Amarillo's Golden Spread Farmers Market and Canyon's Farmers Market will be opening this Saturday, July 1.

Both outdoor markets offer fresh locally grown produce and baked goods.

Officials say these type of events gives the community a chance to connect with local producers and consumers can find out exactly where their food comes from.

"You get a whole lot higher quality food. If you've never had fresh chicken, eggs, squash or green beans that have been off the vine for 24 hours, it's a completely different taste," Justin Trammell the president of Canyon's Farmers Market said.

Trammell says you can find fresh meat like chicken, beef, sausage and lamb at the Canyon market.

He says Canyon's market started out small back in 2014, but over the past year has grown, and for the first time there are 40 vendors signed up.

You can find him and his chickens on the south side of the historic Randall County Courthouse located at 4th Ave. and 15th St.

You can find more information on the Canyon Farmers Market here.

The Amarillo Golden Spread Market is located outside the former Sunset Center at 15th and Pecos.

You can find vendors selling fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and baked goods on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Organizers say this type of consumer shopping has a big impact on the economic development of many area cities.

"We grow for quality so we have better flavor and you can taste the difference," GSFM manager Ronnie Kimbrell said. "You get a longer life of the product when you take it home and you are supporting local farmers who are then using their profits and spending them in the community at other local business."

Both markets will have live entertainment, kid friendly actives and will run until October.

You can find more information on The Golden Spread Farmers Market here.

