Car collides with pedestrian, one man hospitalized

Amarillo police are investigating after a car collided with a pedestrian this afternoon.

Around 1:33 p.m., officers were called to 2300 South Coulter on reports of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police say an 18-year-old male was crossing Coulter while the cars were stopped at a red light.

Police say he walked past the two northbound lanes in front of a white Chevrolet Malibu that was in the turning lane.

The car hit the man, and he was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Northbound traffic may be slowed down while police investigate the scene.

