Fugitive File: Ricky Lamont Hill

Amarillo police are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of an area man.

Authorities say Ricky Lamont Hill, 38, is wanted out of Potter County for assault causing bodily injury and a bond surrender. Hill is the subject in Amarillo Crime Stoppers' weekly feature, 'Fugitive File."

Hill is 5'10" and 195 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

A tip leading to an arrest could earn a reward of up to $300.

