Officials increasing enforcement on drunk drivers and boaters

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Game Wardens are teaming up to increase traffic enforcement to prevent drunk driving and boating this holiday weekend.

Officials want to remind you that drunk boaters on the water become drunk drivers on the highway, which is not only illegal, it's dangerous.

DPS troopers will be looking for drunk drivers, speeding, seat belt and other traffic violators.

During the 2016 Fourth of July weekend, DPS troopers issued more than 85,267 tickets and warnings and game wardens arrested 155 people for operating a boat while drunk.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 987 people were killed in wrecks involving a drunk driver during the Fourth of July weekend last year.

