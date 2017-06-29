Man arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of stolen handgun

One man is now behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers recovering a stolen handgun.

Around 4:47 p.m. yesterday, Amarillo Police Department ProActive Criminal Enforcement (PACE) officers saw a man riding a bicycle at 600 Southwest 41st.

Police say the man failed to signal a turn, so they stopped him for a traffic violation.

Police say he then provided two false names before he was eventually identified as Jose Alberto Martinez, 30.

Martinez had two outstanding warrants. When police were taking him into custody he told them he had a gun.

Officers say they then found a loaded .22 caliber revolver in his waistband.

Police later discovered the gun had been stolen during a burglary, and further investigation suggests Martinez was given the gun by whomever committed the burglary.

Martinez was also in possession of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana under two ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to identify while a fugitive.

The investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.