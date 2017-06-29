Reward offered after steer found shot to death

A combined reward of up to $3,000 is currently offered for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot and killed an Angus steer this week.

Officials say the 600-pound cattle was found dead Tuesday. The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association said it is believed that an unidentified suspect, or suspects, shot the animal from FM 1714 sometime between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident with the help of the TSCRA.

Anyone with information that could help identify the individuals responsible are urged to contact TSCRA's Operation Cow Thief hotline at 888.830.2333 or the Randall County Sheriff's Department.

All tips will remain anonymous.

