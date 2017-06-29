Moore County officials looking for wanted fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County Crime Stoppers need your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Shelby Belen Alvarado is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on where to find her, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online here

If your information leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

