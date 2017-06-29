Moore County officials looking for wanted fugitive

Moore County Crime Stoppers need your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Shelby Belen Alvarado is wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on where to find her, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online here.

If your information leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

