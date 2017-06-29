Moore County officials looking for wanted fugitive

Canyon ISD said it needs a new high school, and will be asking taxpayers to make that decision.
Amarillo police are investigating after a car collided with a pedestrian this afternoon.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Game Wardens are teaming up to increase traffic enforcement to prevent drunk driving and boating this holiday weekend.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, June 29
It was one of the deadliest train accidents in our area, and today we remember the victims of the BNSF train crash.
