Thursday's Weather: High temps in the upper 90s and low 100s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, June 29

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It will be a hotter day today with temps back into the upper 90s and low 100s under mostly sunny skies.

Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will be in the 60s under mostly clear skies.

A weak cold front moves through on Friday bringing us back down to normal highs with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s into the weekend.

Rain chances return Friday night into Saturday. Some storms could be strong to severe.

