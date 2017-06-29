RECALL ALERT: Beef Ravioli products recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens

The Wornick Company is recalling approximately 61,538 pounds of beef ravioli products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The product may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The beef wonton ravioli items were produced on Feb. 22, 2017 and March 28, 2017.

14.5-oz. plastic bowl packages containing "Sam's Choice ASIAN STYLE BEEF WONTON Ravioli," with "BEST IF USED BY" dates of Feb. 22, 2018 and Mar. 28, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 19076" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Paul Morris, The Wornick Company, at (513) 552-7485. Media with questions about the recall can contact Randy Newbold, Vice President for Sales and Marketing, The Wornick Company, at (513) 552-7482.

Source: USDA

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.