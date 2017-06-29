RECALL ALERT: Chest of Drawers recalled due to tip-over and entrapment hazards

South Shore expands recall of Chest of Drawers due to tip-over and entrapment hazards.

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).



Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access.

Contact South Shore for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit.

Consumers who are unable or unwilling to install the tip restraint kit should contact South Shore for a free one-time in-home installation of the kit.

Sold at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and other online retailers from February 2005 through December 2016 for about $160.

Contact South Shore at 800-290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, by email at service@southshore.ca or online at www.SouthShoreFurniture.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Model Number Color 3746035 or 3746035A Royal Cherry 3294035 or 3294035A Blueberry 3219035 or 3219035A Chocolate 3210035 or 3210035A White

Source: CPSC







