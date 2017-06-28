Canyon ISD prepping bond election for new high school

Canyon ISD said it needs a new high school, and will be asking taxpayers to make that decision.

Staff members said almost all its 15 schools are either at capacity or overflowing with students.

Anew intermediate school is under construction now next to Sundown Lane Elementary School to help with some crowding.

But all the schools are getting cramped as more people move into the district, with 14 new housing developments going up.

"Canyon ISD grows between 2% and 2.5% each fiscal year, so each school year," said Heather Wilson, Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations for CISD. "We're not a fast growth school district but there are areas that are growing faster than others. For instance, if you look at [the] Hillside area, they are growing a lot faster."

One of the biggest concerns is Randall High School, which is getting so crowded there are five traveling teachers with no classrooms of their own.

When it comes to athletic and academic quality, district staff does not want that school to get any bigger.

"You look at Randall and it's at capacity," said Casey Bradshaw, a member of the Growth and Facilities Committee for Canyon's Vision 20/20 plan. "When you look at their ability to compete locally within this area, we don't want them to go up to a 6A [school]. So a new high school is something that's being looked at pretty hard."

CISD is planning a bond election for this November to build a new high school.

An exact location has not been decided, but it will be in Amarillo, not Canyon.

The national median cost for a high school the size the district would need is $73 million for the buildings alone.

Depending on the district's needs and designs, the amount they list on the ballot could differ greatly in either direction.

"It's going to be, I think, a pretty big [bond] from what we saw," said Bradshaw. "But at the same time I think what the district has planned with that money is going to be utilized very effectively."

In the meantime, CISD plans to put portables at Randall High and several elementary schools to help with overcrowding.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.