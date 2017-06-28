Discounted pet micro-chipping this week

If your pet is not already micro-chipped, the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare shelter is offering a discount for the service this week.

Today through Monday, you can bring your pet to the shelter at 3501 South Osage for $10 micro-chipping.

Shelter staff say the Fourth of July weekend is when most lost pets end up in their car, and micro-chips have helped reunite countless missing pets in our area with their owners.

No appointment is necessary.

