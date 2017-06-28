Xcel Energy alerting customers of phone scams

Xcel Energy is alerting residents about the return of some phone scams.

Several customers have received calls appearing to be from Xcel Energy customer agents. The scammer threatens to disconnect service is a past-due balance is not paid over the phone.

Calls appear to have been made from an automated system, and call-back numbers have been provided that lead to a recorded message.

Xcel is reminding customers that you will receive printed disconnect notices in the mail, and the company has multiple way to make payments.

If you receive a call demanding payment over the phone, call Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-4999 to check the status of your account and make any payments necessary.

You can also sign up to "My Account" which allows you to manage your account through a secure web-based application.

You can find more information on avoiding scams here.

