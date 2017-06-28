Amarillo police investigate suspicious package call

Wednesday morning around 8:15 a.m, Amarillo police responded to a call of a suspicious package in front of the Fire Administration Building in the 300 block of South Van Buren.

Streets in the area were temporarily blocked off for the safety of the public.

The APD Bomb Team was called to the scene.

At 9:30 a.m. the Bomb Team determined that the scene was clear of any hazards.

All streets in the area have been reopened

