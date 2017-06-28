Panhandle holds memorial to honor train crash victims

The community of Panhandle will be having a special memorial today to honor the victims of the BNSF train crash.

Wednesday marks the one year anniversary of the accident that killed three people and injured one.

Residents, first responders and families of the victims will place a remembrance plaque for their loved ones.

The memorial begins at 9:30 a.m., and everyone is invited to gather at 624 Broadway Street in Panhandle, Texas.

