Discovery Center celebrates Independence Day with EXPLODE!

This Friday, June 30 you can head to the Don Harrington Discovery Center to celebrate Independence Day during their annual event EXPLODE!

EXPLODE! is a family friendly event to celebrate the U.S.A. There will be fun patriotic crafts and activities for all ages plus, amazing explosions every half hour. There will also be food and drink served for this family fun event!

"This will be a great event for the family to come and see experiments and spend time together on the fourth," says Education Director Kyle Hadley, "We will have red, white and blue elephant tooth paste, an explosion of plastic play balls and lots of other fun activities, even the fire department."

Admission is just $5 per person and Veterans and Active Military get in for free.

