If you would like your communities July 4th event featured on this page send details to: Area 4th of July Celebrations

Discovery Center celebrates Independence Day with EXPLODE!

This you can head to the Don Harrington Discovery Center to celebrate Independence Day during their annual event EXPLODE!

EXPLODE! is a family friendly event to celebrate the U.S.A.

There will be fun patriotic crafts and activities for all ages plus amazing explosions every half hour. There will also be food and drink served for this family fun event.

"This will be a great event for the family to come and see experiments and spend time together on the fourth," says Education Director Kyle Hadley.

"We will have red, white and blue elephant tooth paste, an explosion of plastic play balls and lots of other fun activities, even the fire department."

Admission is just $5 per person and Veterans and Active Military get in for free.

Don Harrington Discovery Center

1200 Streit Drive

Amarillo, Texas 79106

(806) 355-9547

Amarillo's Route 66 Celebration

From this Friday, running through Saturday, you and your family can come out and enjoy a variety of different events right here in Amarillo, all leading up to a fireworks show on Saturday night!

A full list of this weekend's events are below. For more information, visit amarilloroute66celebration.com.

Friday, June 30th

Come out to the Starlight Ranch on 1415 Sunrise Dr. at 7:30 p.m. for their concert featuring Casey Donahew Band!

Saturday, July 1st

Amarillo Community Market - Running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can come check out a diverse mix of everything the panhandle has to offer. To learn more, check out amarillocommunitymarket.com.

Route 66 Heart of Amarillo 2017 Festival - From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the historic 6th of Route 66 Association will feature a car show, swap meet, antique market, art show, and opportunities to shop and dine along Sixth street.

Kids City - Come to the Potter County Courthouse Lawn from noon to 7 p.m., for performances, entertainment, arts, crafts, and plenty of fun things for the kids to do.

Food Truck Alley - From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., 5th Street and 7th Street between Taylor and Fillmore, an array of food trucks along with other vendors will be out all day.

Joes Patio - From 4 p.m. until 11 p.m., Potter County Courts building parking lot on Pierce Street will be home to Joe's Patio, where adult beverages and food will be served.

Toot 'n Totum Main Stage - Starting at 5:30, the Toot 'n Totum in the heart of downtown will feature of live music including:

Jack C'ryver and the Rock n Roll Cowboy

A-Town Rockers

Esquire Jazz Big Band

Amarillo Mass Community Choir

Fireworks Show - To cap off the weekend, Amarillo's Route 66 Celebration fireworks presentation - "twice the size!" will start approximately at 9:45 p.m. In downtown. There will be music accompanying the show broadcast on KGNC FM 97.9

Canyon Chamber Independence Day Celebration

The Canyon Chamber of Commerce invites you to join them as they host one of the largest July 4th celebrations in the State of Texas!

A full list of festivities is below.

Monday, July 3rd

Come out to the First United Bank Center for "Kickin It in Canyon" featuring a family friendly show of live music with Buster Bledsoe Band, and Pat Green.

Tickets are $10 per person pre-sale, and $15 per person at the gate. Gates open at 6:30, with live music starting at 7:00. Food will be available from concessions.

Tuesday, July 4th

Head on over to the Canyon Lions Club in the Cole Community Center for a pancake breakfast, and don't forget about the Independence Day Parade starting in Canyon, after the parade, enjoy food, fun, and shopping at Fair on the Square.

After all the festivities, the fantastic Firework Show begins. The Pancake Breakfast starts at 7:00 am, while the independence day parade starts travels through 4th Avenue at the First United Bank Center and ends at Canyon's Historic Downtown Square beginning at 10:00 am.

Food, fun, shopping, and a special area for the kids in downtown Canyon is from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The firework show choreographed to patriotic favorites at Conner Park begins at 10:00 pm.

The 2017 Lake Meredith Firework Show

The Project Fritch America and The Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates welcome you to free live music and fireworks July 3.

Concert lineup and firework display time is listed below.

Monday, July 3rd

Come and enjoy free live music with Raizin Kane and an exciting Fireworks show above Lake Meredith.

The live music will be held at Fritch Fortress Amphitheater kicking off at 7:30, and the fireworks begin at 9:45.

Dalhart Chamber of Commerce Festivities?

Trying to plan for 4th of July weekend? Here's whats going on in Dalhart, Texas!

A full list of the festivities is listed below.

Saturday, July 1st

Dalhart invites you to celebrate Independence Day with Patriotic Games, Giveaways, Baking Contest, Farmers Market, Food, Refreshments, and Don't forget about the City Fireworks.

The Purpose Market activities will be held on 324 Rock Island Ave. from 9:00 am till Noon, City Fireworks begin After Dark at Rita Blanca Lake

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.