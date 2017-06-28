Wednesday's Weather: High temps in the upper 90s and low 100s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, June 28

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It’s a mild start to the day with temps in the 60s and 70s.

Skies are mostly clear and winds are breezy out of the south at 10 -20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day and we will see dry conditions as the summer heat returns.

Temps will be in the upper 90s and low 100s. Overnight skies will remain clear and temps will once again be in the 60s and 70s.

It will be another hot day on Thursday with temps back into the upper 90s and low 100s under mostly sunny skies.

A weak cold front moves through on Friday bringing us back down to normal highs with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s into the weekend.

Rain chances return Friday night into Saturday.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.