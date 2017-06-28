Pampa police officer and pedestrian injured during traffic accident

A Pampa police officer is being treated for injuries he received after being hit by a vehicle while working a traffic accident.

A pedestrian was also struck in the incident.

A bystander was arrested at the scene and is facing public intoxication, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer charges.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the officer and pedestrian is also facing charges.

NewsChannel 10 spoke with Pampa Police Department overnight and are told more information will be released Wednesday morning.

We'll continue to follow this story as more details become available.

Source: City of Pampa

