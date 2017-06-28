Pampa officer & minor released from hospital after traffic mishap

We have new information from Pampa police, as one of their own is released from the hospital.

Officer Donny Hooper with Pampa P.D. says it was just after 9:00 last night near 23rd and Price Road when officers were working a traffic accident.

Patrol Lt. Troy Green was then directing traffic when he and a minor involved in the wreck were struck by another driver. They were both taken to Pampa Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

As the investigation got started, 49 year old Joel Ontiveros, a bystander began to interfere. He was then arrested for public intoxication, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer.

Since a Pampa officer was involved, it's standard practice for DPS to take over the investigation moving forward. Trooper Cindy Barkley tells us they believe the second incident was accidental and did not mention any charges being filed against the driver.

