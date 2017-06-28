RECALL ALERT: Global Lamsheng Kee issues allergy alert for Fish Tofu, Fried Fish Ball and White Fish Ball

A Pampa police officer is being treated for injuries he received after being hit by a vehicle while working a traffic accident.
A Pampa police officer is being treated for injuries he received after being hit by a vehicle while working a traffic accident.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, June 28
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, June 28
One man is dead after pulling his weapon on two officers Tuesday evening.
One man is dead after pulling his weapon on two officers Tuesday evening.
As another cyber attack spreads across the internet, tech experts in the Panhandle are stressing the importance of cyber safety.
As another cyber attack spreads across the internet, tech experts in the Panhandle are stressing the importance of cyber safety.
As Canyon continues to grow, the city is beginning to draft a comprehensive plan for decades of future development.
As Canyon continues to grow, the city is beginning to draft a comprehensive plan for decades of future development.