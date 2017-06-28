RECALL ALERT: Global Lamsheng Kee issues allergy alert for Fish Tofu, Fried Fish Ball and White Fish Ball

Global Lamsheng Kee Inc., Brooklyn, NY is recalling Frozen Fish Tofu, Frozen Fried Fish Ball and Frozen White Fish Ball because they may contain undeclared egg.

People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recall includes the following products:

Lam Sheng Kee Frozen Fish Tofu NET WEIGHT: 240g (8.5OZ)

UPC CODE: 4712757550542

Lam Sheng Kee Frozen Fried Fish Ball NET WEIGHT: 227g (8OZ)

UPC CODE: 4712757550535

Lam Sheng Kee Frozen White Fish Ball NET WEIGHT: 32.1OZ (910g)

UPC CODE: 9555123702252

These products are sold frozen. The recall includes all lots that do not declare egg on the label.

The product was distributed at retail stores in Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, Texas, Michigan and North Carolina.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-501-1577. Mon-Fri: 08:30 a.m - 5:00 a.m.

Source: FDA

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.