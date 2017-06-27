How to protect your documents from global cyber attacks

As another cyber attack spreads across the internet, tech experts in the Panhandle are stressing the importance of cyber safety.

Tech experts say Petya, the new ransomware cyber attack, has the potential to be more severe than the WannaCry Virus we reported on last month. It has already taken down businesses, banks, airports and even a hospital in the United States.

During the last WannaCry attack, computers in the Panhandle were compromised because they were not running the most up to date security systems.

Depending on the attack it may not matter how much security or how many firewalls are in place if the people on the computers don't know what to look out for.

"One employee who is careless about their emails is worth a billion dollars worth of hardware," said Chance Fansler a Security Administrator for CTG. "I can put out all the bells and whistles, and I can guarantee you nothing is going to get through this unless someone in your company lets it in."

Programmers are creating fraud emails to look more and more like their legitimate counterparts.

As a rule of thumb users should be cautions when an email is from an unfamiliar source and if it encourages the user to open an attachment.

"Just because it says Google.com does not mean that is where you're going," said Fansler. "You need to be extra cautious when opening links on emails."

