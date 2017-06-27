One man dead after officer involved shooting

One man is dead after pulling his weapon on two officers Tuesday evening.

At 6:07 p.m., Amarillo police were called to the 600 block of S. Nelson St. for trespassing involving a domestic violence incident.

Police say when they tried to apprehend Jason Herrera, 35, Herrera began physically fighting with the officers.

Police then tried to control Herrera with a taser, but Herrera pulled out the taser probes and broke free. Herrera then pulled out a handgun, ran a short distance and then pointed it at the officers.

One officer then fired his gun at Herrera, killing him.

Judge Debbie Horn has ordered an autopsy and the Amarillo Police Department Special Crimes Unit is investigating the incident further.

