Gun recovered in officer involved shooting

Investigators have recovered the handgun police say was pointed at two officers before an officer involved shooting Tuesday night.

At 6:07 p.m., Amarillo police were called to the 600 block of S. Nelson St. for trespassing involving a domestic violence incident.

Police say when they tried to apprehend Jason Herrera, 35, Herrera began physically fighting with the officers.

Police then tried to control Herrera with a taser, but Herrera pulled out the taser probes and broke free. Police say Herrera then pulled out a handgun, ran a short distance and then pointed it at the officers.

Officer Bryan Gaitan then fired his gun at Herrera, killing him. The other officer attempting to control Herrera, Michael Wheeler, did not fire his gun.

Wheeler was transported to the hospital by another officer. His injuries were minor and he was treated and released.

In accordance to Amarillo Police Department policy, both officers involved in the incident are now on paid administrative leave.

Judge Debbie Horn has ordered an autopsy and the Amarillo Police Department Special Crimes Unit is investigating the incident further.

According to court documents, Herrera had previously been in jail for several charges, including attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery. He was also indicted by the Potter County Grand Jury in the beginning of June for aggravated assault of a family member.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.