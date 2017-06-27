Man attempts robberies, now in police custody

A man is now in police custody after attempting to rob businesses along I-40 this evening.

Around 6:49 p.m., police received calls on an attempted robbery at the Homewood Suites located at 8800 I-40 West.

Police say Shawn Albert Clark, 29, entered the building and announced a robbery holding his hand in his shirt sleeve like he had a gun.

Police say Clark then walked to the Drury Inn and Suites and attempted a similar robbery.

He left the hotel and walked down the I-40 frontage road and was taken into custody at Longhorn Steak House shortly after.

Police say the man did not have a gun.

Clark was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on charges of robbery.

No one was injured in either robbery attempt.

