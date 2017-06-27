Moore County officials searching for theft suspect

Moore County officials need your help identifying a man suspected of stealing a surveillance camera.

Moore County Crime Stoppers say they believe this man stole a surveillance camera from the Fillin' Station in Dumas.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect or this crime, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online here.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

