Man escapes from Hopkins County jail, police still searching

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office is looking for an escaped inmate.

Officials say Barney Ebey was on a work detail and walked off from the Hopkins County Civic Center.

He was in jail for an organized crime charge related to a theft of heavy equipment.

Ebey is wearing green stripes, and police believe he is no longer in the Hopkins County area.

Officials ask that you remain aware of your surroundings and call 911 if you believe you know where Ebey may be.

