Man busted on Greyhound bus with drugs

Investigators say that an engine diesel leak caused a train to catch fire near Clovis.
Due to recent rainfall, Deaf Smith and Oldham Counties have lifted their burn bans
The Coffee Memorial Blood Drive is hosting their 10th annual Boots vs. Badges kick-off event this week.
The Local Government Corporation has approved a letter of agreement with a subsidary of Elmore Sports Group to lease the planned multi-purpose event venue.
The Salvation Army in Amarillo is in need of bottled water for the summer.
