Man busted on Greyhound bus with drugs

A man has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury in a case involving half a million dollars worth of heroin and five bottles of codeine.

An Amarillo K-9 alerted police to a backpack in a Greyhound bus that was undergoing maintenance while passengers were waiting, and police found the drugs after a search.

Bus officials notified the passengers that the bus would be out of service, and asked them to pick up their belongings.

When Kevin Bowen took the backpack, DEA and Amarillo officers arrested him for possession with intent to distribute the drugs.

