Mistaken identity leads to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon arrest

One man is under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after contacting police about supposedly being shot at.

Saturday, June 24, around at 7:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting incident being reported from a home in the 1900 block of Alice. James Aragon, told officers that he had fired shots at someone that had shot at him.

He told police he was eastbound on Plains near Avondale in his Chevrolet pickup when he saw a red pickup with a black fender pull out onto Plains Boulevard. He believed the red pickup was driven by a male that had previously assaulted him and threatened to kill him. He said pickup appeared to be following him.

Aragon told officers that he tried to speed up and then noticed that the red pickup was trying to pass him. He heard a loud noise and his pickup’s back window shattered. He believed that the man in the red pickup was shooting at him.

Aragon fired shots through his own driver’s side window glass at the red pickup and then drove home to report the incident.

While investigating Aragon's statement they got a call to a home in the 1900 block of Cherry. A man told officers that he had been eastbound on Plains when someone in a silver pickup fired shots which hit his passenger side window. Officers found two bullet holes in the window.

The man had no connection to Aragon.

Officers on Alice discovered the loud noise and glass shattering was not a bullet impact. It was the result of an unsecured metal toolbox in the back of the silver pickup sliding forward when the driver braked. The tool box hit below the window, left a dent in the metal, and shattered the glass.

James Allen Aragon 32, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He turned over the .40 caliber handgun used in the incident.

Aragon was booked into the Potter County Detention Center. No one was injured in the incident.

