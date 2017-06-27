Man arrested on child pornography charges

Amarillo police have arrested an education center employee after child pornography was reportedly found on at least one of his computers.

The Amarillo Police Department said it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on the transmitting and receiving of material that was believed to be child pornography on Yahoo! Messenger.

Authorities later identified Neal Edmond Brown, 45, and searched his work and personal computers after obtaining search warrants earlier this month.

APD said Brown is employed by Region 16, an education center that serves area school districts. Authorities did not clarify his role within the organization.

Brown was arrested on one count of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

He was booked into the Randall County jail. A booking photo was not immediately available.

