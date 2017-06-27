Tuesday's Weather: Temps in the low 90s, the heat returns mid-week

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, June 27
From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas
Skies will start off partly to mostly cloudy with temps in the 60s and low 70s.
Rain from overnight has come to an end. Skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon.
Temps will return back to more normal highs with temps in the low 90s.
A stray storm or two may be possible to the west later this evening otherwise we will stay dry for the next couple of days.
Overnight skies will be partly cloudy with temps in the 60s.
The heat returns mid-week as we warm back into the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.
We remain hot through the week and into the weekend. Rain chances look to return for the weekend.
