Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, June 27
Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.
The city of Claude has suspended its emergency management services (EMS).
Police have released the name of the suspect in an apparent aggravated assault incident that led to an hours-long standoff in an Amarillo neighborhood.
The Local Government Corporation has approved a letter of agreement with a subsidary of Elmore Sports Group to lease the planned multi-purpose event venue.
