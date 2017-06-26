Claude suspends EMS

The city of Claude has suspended its emergency management services (EMS).
Police have released the name of the suspect in an apparent aggravated assault incident that led to an hours-long standoff in an Amarillo neighborhood.
The Local Government Corporation has approved a letter of agreement with a subsidary of Elmore Sports Group to lease the planned multi-purpose event venue.
Investigators say that an engine diesel leak caused a train to catch fire near Clovis.
Due to recent rainfall, Deaf Smith and Oldham Counties have lifted their burn bans
