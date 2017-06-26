Train catches fire near Clovis

Investigators say that an engine diesel leak caused a train to catch fire near the Cannon Air Force Base in Curry County today.

A train engineer noticed the fire and began emergency protocol.

Once the train was stopped, the conductor and engineer shut off the emergency fuel valve, and turned off the electrical power.

Crews had the fire under control within an hour, and no one was hurt during the incident.

