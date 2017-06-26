Shots fired at Curry County home, child injured

Curry County officials are investigating after a child was injured by debris after a shot was fired at her house.

Around 8:30 p.m. yesterday, Curry County Sheriff's deputies were called to 1300 Grove Street on reports of a child injured by gunfire.

Officials say a six-year-old was injured by debris after a bullet hit the exterior wall of her home.

The bullet struck a ceramic wall-hanging causing it to split into pieces

The child received mouth and facial injuries from shrapnel.

She was treated and released at Plains Regional Medical Center.

Officials say evidence suggests the bullet was fired from an unoccupied home at 1363 Rose Street, and witnesses say they saw a white Sedan leaving the area after the incident.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Curry County Sheriff's Office at (575) 769-2335 or submit a tip to Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

