Local counties lift burn ban

Due to recent rainfall, Deaf Smith and Oldham Counties have lifted their burn bans.

Despite the rainfall, there are still several counties in our area that are under a burn ban.

Those counties are:

Ochiltree County

Roberts County

Potter County

Armstrong County

Castro County

Childress County

Burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.

Those who violate burn bans face a Class C Misdemeanor as well as a $500 fine.

You can find out more about violating a burn ban here.

