City of Canyon holds community meeting

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

The City of Canyon will hold a community meeting Tuesday to kickoff the City of Canyon Comprehensive Plan.

The meeting will be in the Cole Community Center at 6:00 p.m.

The comprehensive plan will serve as a road map for the community for the next 10 to 20 years. 

Canyon city officials say this is a great opportunity to share your thoughts about Canyon and provide you with a way to help shape your community.

