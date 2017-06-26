City of Canyon holds community meeting

The City of Canyon will hold a community meeting Tuesday to kickoff the City of Canyon Comprehensive Plan.
The suspect in an apparent aggravated assault incident that led to a standoff in an Amarillo neighborhood shot himself in the head, according to the Amarillo Police Department.
Weather Outlook for Monday, June 26
Canyon Aquatic Park may look ready for kids and adults to cool down this summer but there are still projects to be completed before the park can open.
Russ the Rapper made a pit stop in Amarillo Sunday evening.
