Monday morning standoff ends, investigation continues

The suspect in an apparent aggravated assault incident that led to a standoff in an Amarillo neighborhood shot himself in the head, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Police did not release further details about the condition of the suspect and only identified him as a 56-year-old male. The development helped end an hours-long standoff that began after APD officers were shot at outside a home near Western Street.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police received the initial aggravated assault call from 6100 SW 45th around 9 a.m. after a woman, who identified herself as the suspect's former girlfriend, told officers he tried to shoot her through a car.

Officers then approached a home in the 4200 block of Andrews, about two miles from the original scene, and were shot at by someone inside the residence.

Tactical units and the Department of Public Safety then converged on the scene as traffic in the area was closed to all drivers. The area has since been reopened.

AVOID area of Western St. Olsen to 34th, APD SWAT responding to call in area of Western/Andrews. https://t.co/msCY3EWSd5 — Amarillo Police Dept (@AmarilloPD) June 26, 2017

