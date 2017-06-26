Monday's Weather: Scattered showers and storms possible later this afternoon and evening

Weather Outlook for Monday, June 26

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Light to moderate rain continues to move south out of the area.

Skies will be mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy this afternoon. Temps today will once again be below normal with highs in the 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again later this afternoon and evening.

A few stronger storms may be possible, with hail, gusty winds and heavy rain. Storms will end overnight with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday will be a warmer day was we return to more normal temps, in the 80s and low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The heat returns mid-week as we warm back into the mid to upper 90s.

We remain hot through the week and into the weekend. Rain chances look to return for the weekend.

