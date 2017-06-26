Canyon Aquatic Park Update

Weather Outlook for Monday, June 26
Weather Outlook for Monday, June 26
Canyon Aquatic Park may look ready for kids and adults to cool down this summer but there are still projects to be completed before the park can open.
Canyon Aquatic Park may look ready for kids and adults to cool down this summer but there are still projects to be completed before the park can open.
Russ the Rapper made a pit stop in Amarillo Sunday evening.
Russ the Rapper made a pit stop in Amarillo Sunday evening.
Free HIV testing and counseling will be provided by the City of Amarillo's Public Health Department at participating Walgreens this week.
Free HIV testing and counseling will be provided by the City of Amarillo's Public Health Department at participating Walgreens this week.
The Coffee Memorial Blood Drive is hosting their 10th annual Boots vs. Badges kick-off event this week.
The Coffee Memorial Blood Drive is hosting their 10th annual Boots vs. Badges kick-off event this week.