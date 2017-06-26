Canyon Aquatic Park Update

Canyon Aquatic Park may look ready for kids and adults to cool down this summer but there are still projects to be completed before the park can open.

The admissions and concessions are still being completed, some of the bigger shade canopies still need to go up and more landscaping needs to be done.

"We are getting close," says, Asst. City Manager John Behrens, "We have some netting to put up for the safety of the guests. We are bringing in the chairs and tables this week and continuing work on the concession stand while putting the finishing touches on the CAP."

Overall construction is taking a little longer than planned losing weeks of swim time from the front end of the project.

City staff is excited for the park to open, they expect to see around 800 swimmers a day at the new park.





