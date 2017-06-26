RECALL ALERT: Cattle feed contains deadly amount of monensin, reports of loss

A brand of cattle feed is under recall this morning after two reports of animals dying on farms.

The tainted feed is believed to be the 50 lb. Rough-N-Ready 14 BT cattle feed, product number 54787BHB24. The product contains elevated levels of monensin, beyond the recommended dose.

At elevated levels, monensin can be toxic to cattle and cause colic-like symptoms, hypokalemia, myoglobinuria, chronic cardiovascular issues and possible death.

There is one lot number involved in the recall: Lot # 2WS01717. The feed was distributed between January and February of this year and could have been purchased directly from ADM Animal Nutrition. Three distributors include: Midwest Fertilizer, Inc. in Iola, Kansas; CW Feeds in Wichita, Kansas and Northtown Ace in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

ADM Animal Nutrition says 2 reports have been made by customers claiming the feed may have resulted in the loss of cattle on each farm.

Customers who have purchased the recalled feed should immediately stop using it and return it to their distributor or directly to ADM Animal Nutrition for a full refund. Please direct any customer inquiries to 800-217-2007 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.

