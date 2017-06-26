Russ the Rapper draws large crowd outside Amarillo hotel

Russ the Rapper made a guest appearance in Amarillo Sunday evening.

At 4:41 P.M., Russ tweeted out "On the way to Amarillo," as he left Lubbock.

Russ says he fell asleep on the bus, and woke up to see hundreds of people following his tour bus in response to the tweet.

The crowd quickly grew outside of the SpringHill Suits on Cinema Drive, and police had to be called to contain the crowds.

Russ the Rapper said the crowd in Amarillo came right as he debuted his new album.

"So I just put out the debut album May 5th 'There's Really a Wolf,'" said Russ the Rapper. "Now we're on the wake up tour, so we came to Amarillo and woke everyone up."

While there is no performance currently scheduled for Amarillo, Russ made sure to tweet out his appreciation for the city, and said he needs to do a show here soon.

